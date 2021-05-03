Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Great Western Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Western Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

GWB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $7,736,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 182,937 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.