Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Short Interest Up 24.6% in April

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 9,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESGC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.28. 110,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,886,135. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. Eros STX Global has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

