Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

EBKDY traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $17.88. 19,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,444. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

