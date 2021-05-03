ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Gap Down to $30.24

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.24, but opened at $29.63. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 983 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPIX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ESSA Pharma news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 957,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after buying an additional 470,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 119,895 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

