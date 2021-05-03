Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.220-1.260 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.95.

Shares of EPRT stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,771. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

