Ethbox Market Cap Reaches $2.12 Million (EBOX)

Ethbox (CURRENCY:EBOX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Ethbox has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethbox has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $338,709.00 worth of Ethbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00065341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.87 or 0.00281004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.87 or 0.01177113 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.09 or 0.00739051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,243.84 or 0.99993542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ethbox Profile

Ethbox’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,360,213 coins. Ethbox’s official Twitter account is @ethbox_official

Ethbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

