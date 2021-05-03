ETHplode Price Down 28.5% This Week (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, ETHplode has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ETHplode has a total market cap of $74,369.32 and approximately $87.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ETHplode alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00068645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00071693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $515.20 or 0.00879852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00098121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.04 or 0.09104242 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00046303 BTC.

About ETHplode

ETHplode (CRYPTO:ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,874,838 coins and its circulating supply is 43,860,737 coins. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHplode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHplode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.