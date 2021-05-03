ETHPlus Price Up 194.5% Over Last Week (ETHP)

ETHPlus (CURRENCY:ETHP) traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One ETHPlus coin can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPlus has a total market cap of $20,651.22 and $220.00 worth of ETHPlus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ETHPlus has traded up 194.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ETHPlus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00073630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00072544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.73 or 0.00893888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,995.81 or 0.10473479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00100704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00046566 BTC.

About ETHPlus

ETHPlus is a coin. ETHPlus’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,522 coins. ETHPlus’ official Twitter account is @EthPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ETHPlus is ethplus.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in April, 2020, the ETHPlus platform is built by a cryptocurrency (ETHP), a wallet (ETHPWallet), and a payment system (ETHPay). “

Buying and Selling ETHPlus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPlus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPlus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPlus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPlus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.