Etsy, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $198.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 110.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.07 and a 200-day moving average of $186.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Etsy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after buying an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after buying an additional 142,247 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Etsy by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $196,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $954,598.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,711 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,571. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

