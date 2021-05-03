Eureka Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,786.00 (ERK)

Eureka Coin (CURRENCY:ERK) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Eureka Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Eureka Coin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Eureka Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $13,786.00 worth of Eureka Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007075 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00015905 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000153 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001081 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin Coin Profile

ERK is a coin. Eureka Coin’s total supply is 149,138,408 coins and its circulating supply is 66,501,771 coins. Eureka Coin’s official website is www.eurekacoin.io . Eureka Coin’s official Twitter account is @EurekaX3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EurekaCoin (ERK) is the native coin of its own PoS blockchain, the Eureka Network (eurekanetwork.io) and we have many projects preparing to build upon it using ERK20 and ERK22 tokens. The EurekaNetwork blockchain will not only be Proof of Stake itself (meaning EurekaCoin in itself can be used to earn passively) but other tokens/ sidechain coins will be able to be proof of stake in themselves securing their own network. “

Buying and Selling Eureka Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eureka Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eureka Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eureka Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

