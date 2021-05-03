Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Hovde Group cut shares of Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $36.62. 533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.16. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

