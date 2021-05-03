Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Short Interest Down 17.9% in April

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.