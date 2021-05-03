Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $12.70. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 857 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVLO. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 44,904 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $639.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

