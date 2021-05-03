Everest Price Tops $0.68 on Major Exchanges (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Everest has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. Everest has a market capitalization of $79.90 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00064814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.47 or 0.00279097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.58 or 0.01169437 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00029119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.45 or 0.00730186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,941.30 or 1.00148772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

