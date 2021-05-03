EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $434 million-$442 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.18 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVER. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Shares of EverQuote stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 248,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,529. The firm has a market cap of $980.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.42 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $63,486.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $26,454.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,774.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,230 shares of company stock worth $4,130,528. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EverQuote stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

