Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,070,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 259,755 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 252,250 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 399,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 255,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 188,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 179,175 shares during the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVFM opened at $1.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $123.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.07.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evofem Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

