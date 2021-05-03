Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $384.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to post $384.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $375.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $394.51 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $347.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $131.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.79. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $796,264.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,261,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $997,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.