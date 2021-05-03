Exeedme Price Reaches $0.96 on Top Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $41.08 million and $826,467.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00063944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.00278284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $661.14 or 0.01172248 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00030014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.28 or 0.00729224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,444.73 or 1.00080368 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,702,935 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars.

