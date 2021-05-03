Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Holdings Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,797 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Exelixis worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 407,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $27.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $439,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,521 shares in the company, valued at $626,321.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,982 shares of company stock worth $10,470,998. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXEL. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.