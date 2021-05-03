EXMR FDN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $91,764.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 37.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $150,130.72 and $91,764.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069247 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00081596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00069267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $523.09 or 0.00888409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00098103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,426.53 or 0.09216436 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.