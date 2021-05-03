Expanse (EXP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $33,036.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $33,036.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Expanse has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,826.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,389.57 or 0.05964823 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.17 or 0.00514156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,008.81 or 0.01775264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.18 or 0.00718301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.78 or 0.00643678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00092918 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.08 or 0.00436560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

