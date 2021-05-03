Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $113.10

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.10 and last traded at $113.09, with a volume of 12254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.24 and a 200-day moving average of $96.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

