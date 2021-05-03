Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 100.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after buying an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.55. 467,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,766,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.65.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

