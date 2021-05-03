Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $64.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.84. 1,005,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,766,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.04. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $249.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.