F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Short Interest Update

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSTX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,811. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Laidlaw initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

