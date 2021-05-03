F5 Networks, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. William Blair also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

FFIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $186.76 on Monday. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.85 and a 200 day moving average of $181.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $49,804.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $324,983.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,911. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank boosted its position in F5 Networks by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after acquiring an additional 316,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after purchasing an additional 218,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $126,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $120,879,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,295 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $89,781,000 after purchasing an additional 62,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

