Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.180-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.55 million.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.70.
NYSE:FN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.11. 270,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,783. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.01.
In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $196,281.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Read More: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.