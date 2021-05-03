Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.180-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.70.

NYSE:FN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.11. 270,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,783. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $196,281.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

