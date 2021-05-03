Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $475-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.95 million.Fabrinet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 1.180-1.250 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.70.

NYSE:FN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.11. The company had a trading volume of 183,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,783. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $54.38 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $196,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,425.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,148.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

