Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Facebook in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the social networking company will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2021 earnings at $12.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.12 and a 200 day moving average of $276.80. The company has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12-month low of $198.76 and a 12-month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock valued at $473,752,646. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

