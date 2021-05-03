Facebook, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Facebook in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2021 earnings at $12.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.83 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FB. JMP Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.87.

Shares of FB opened at $325.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.12 and a 200 day moving average of $276.80. Facebook has a 52-week low of $198.76 and a 52-week high of $331.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock worth $473,752,646 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

