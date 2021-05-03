Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $371.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $330.00 to $371.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $325.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $927.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.80. Facebook has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total transaction of $11,947,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock valued at $473,752,646 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

