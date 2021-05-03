Factom One Day Volume Reaches $29,596.00 (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Factom has a total market capitalization of $24.56 million and $29,596.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Factom has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00004348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Factom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00064780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.19 or 0.00277084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.48 or 0.01161451 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00028312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.44 or 0.00715125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,855.31 or 1.00072117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom’s launch date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,769,848 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org . Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Factom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.