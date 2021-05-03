Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $550.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fairfax Financial traded as high as $469.66 and last traded at $464.28, with a volume of 10427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $456.01.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FRFHF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.11.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.46 by $2.45. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

