Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$550.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FFH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial to C$700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$651.67.

Shares of FFH stock traded up C$11.59 on Monday, hitting C$573.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$319.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$580.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$552.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$475.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The business had revenue of C$8.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.98 billion. Analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 49.0899976 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total transaction of C$1,246,989.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,519,094.49.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

