Falconswap Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $12.73 million and $477,982.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Falconswap has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000599 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Falconswap Coin Profile

FSW is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

