FansTime Hits Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $484,202.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

