FantasyGold Price Up 58.8% Over Last Week (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 51.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. FantasyGold has a market cap of $238,924.77 and $14.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 58.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00065223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.30 or 0.00280914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $674.66 or 0.01182320 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00030370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.85 or 0.00735769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,121.74 or 1.00104227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars.

