FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.85

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.85 and last traded at $60.85, with a volume of 380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.17.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $198.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG)

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.