Feathercoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $22,798.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $12.42 million and $22,798.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.