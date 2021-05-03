Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT opened at $112.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.66. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

