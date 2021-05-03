FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.
NYSE:FDX traded up $10.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $300.82. The stock had a trading volume of 95,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.08. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.
In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in FedEx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
