FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

NYSE:FDX traded up $10.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $300.82. The stock had a trading volume of 95,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.08. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in FedEx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

