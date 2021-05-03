FedoraCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $696,713.00 (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. FedoraCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.17 million and approximately $696,713.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FedoraCoin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.61 or 0.00512212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000905 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

FedoraCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

