Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,508 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Fidelity National Financial worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $72,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In other news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,530,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

