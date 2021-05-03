Filecash (FIC) Market Cap Reaches $14.22 Million

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Filecash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filecash has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Filecash has a market capitalization of $14.22 million and approximately $340,089.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00064889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00277981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $675.48 or 0.01178202 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00029479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.98 or 0.00734294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,394.06 or 1.00109753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Filecash

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Filecash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using US dollars.

