Filecoin Market Capitalization Tops $11.05 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $11.05 billion and $1.04 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $159.68 or 0.00281222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $673.02 or 0.01185270 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00029398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.63 or 0.00735504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,086.33 or 1.00535931 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 69,229,976 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

