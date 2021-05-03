Financial Contrast: WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) versus The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO)

The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) and WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Ziegler Companies and WisdomTree Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WisdomTree Investments $268.40 million 3.79 -$10.43 million $0.22 30.86

The Ziegler Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WisdomTree Investments.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Ziegler Companies and WisdomTree Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A WisdomTree Investments 1 4 2 0 2.14

WisdomTree Investments has a consensus price target of $5.68, indicating a potential downside of 16.42%. Given WisdomTree Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WisdomTree Investments is more favorable than The Ziegler Companies.

Volatility & Risk

The Ziegler Companies has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree Investments has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Ziegler Companies and WisdomTree Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A WisdomTree Investments -5.21% 12.32% 4.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of WisdomTree Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of The Ziegler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of WisdomTree Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments beats The Ziegler Companies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Ziegler Companies

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

