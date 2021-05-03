Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.83

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.83 and last traded at $32.46, with a volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $506.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Financial Institutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 78,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

