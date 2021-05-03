Financial Review: Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Thomasville Bancshares alerts:

0.4% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Thomasville Bancshares and Citigroup, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Citigroup 1 7 16 0 2.63

Citigroup has a consensus price target of $74.93, indicating a potential upside of 5.18%. Given Citigroup’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Dividends

Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Citigroup pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Citigroup 13.17% 6.63% 0.52%

Volatility & Risk

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Citigroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Citigroup $88.84 billion 1.67 $11.37 billion $4.88 14.60

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Summary

Citigroup beats Thomasville Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card, lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,303 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Thomasville Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomasville Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.