Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000. Pan American Silver accounts for 1.2% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Pan American Silver at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 53,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $430.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.37 million. Analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

PAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

