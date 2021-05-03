Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,641 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,130 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.47.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $219.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,924. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,084 shares of company stock worth $2,372,229. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

